France Moves Closer to Legalising Assisted Dying Amid Widespread Public Support

In a historic move, France’s lower house of parliament has approved a groundbreaking bill that would allow terminally ill patients the right to die with medical assistance, marking a major step toward legalising assisted dying in the country.

On Tuesday, 305 lawmakers in the National Assembly voted in favour of the proposed law, while 199 opposed it. The bill has the strong backing of President Emmanuel Macron, who praised the vote as “an important step on the path of fraternity,” despite opposition from some conservative groups.

The proposed law, which still requires further debate in the Senate, outlines strict conditions for accessing assisted dying. Patients must be over 18, be French citizens or residents, and diagnosed with an incurable, terminal illness causing unbearable pain. A team of medical professionals must confirm the patient’s condition, and the request must be made voluntarily and confirmed after a reflection period.

Assisted dying would involve prescribing lethal medication, which the patient could take themselves. If physically unable, a doctor or nurse could assist.

Notably, individuals with severe psychiatric conditions or neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s would not be eligible under the law.

The move follows strong public support. Over 90% of French citizens reportedly favour laws giving people the right to choose death in cases of extreme suffering. A 2023 national report confirmed that a majority of citizens support the right to die with dignity.

While the legislative process in France is lengthy and complex, the National Assembly ultimately holds the final say. With momentum building, France appears closer than ever to joining other nations that have legalised end-of-life choices for the terminally ill.