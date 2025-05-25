Five Skiers Found Dead After Avalanche Near Swiss Resort

ZERMATT, SWITZERLAND – Five skiers were found dead near the Zermatt resort after a tragic accident in the Swiss Alps, reported by BBC News. Rescue teams located their bodies on Sunday, a day after climbers spotted several pairs of skis left near the summit of Rimpfischhorn, a 4,199-meter peak in the Valais Alps.

Search teams, working from both air and ground, found the bodies scattered across the Adler Glacier near the Swiss-Italian border. Local police confirmed they were buried under avalanche debris at different heights.

Three of the skiers were found in one area, while the other two were located higher up on a narrow snowy ridge, according to Air Zermatt. A fifth pair of skis found nearby confirmed the group had been traveling together.

Authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities. The local prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to understand what led to the deadly incident.

Rimpfischhorn is considered a difficult climb, requiring an overnight stay in a mountain hut. The usual route from Zermatt, a luxury ski resort popular with British and European visitors, takes about five hours from the Blauherd lift station at 2,570 meters.

In a separate rescue mission on Friday night, Air Zermatt saved four stranded alpinists caught in thick fog and high winds on Fiescherhörner. The first rescue attempt was canceled due to bad weather, but a second flight after midnight brought them to safety.

These back-to-back incidents highlight the risks of high-altitude sports. Rescue teams are reminding skiers and climbers to stay alert, check weather conditions, and take all necessary precautions when venturing into the mountains.