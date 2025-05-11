Europe’s Summer Flights Could Be a Mess, Experts Warn

This summer, flying in Europe might turn into a big mess. Experts are warning that a mix of problems—like not enough air traffic controllers, a record number of travelers, and bad weather—could lead to long delays and cancellations, reported by “Heute”.

Air travel is back in full swing after COVID-19, and people are flying more than ever. But Daniel Liebhart, an air traffic controller with Austro Control, says the industry is not ready. He explains that Europe has been warned for years about a staff shortage that would hit around 2025. Now it’s here, and several thousand air traffic controllers are missing—about 10 to 20 percent of what’s needed.

The biggest problem is in popular vacation spots like Greece, Croatia, and Turkey. Even the EU’s transport minister has warned about a summer of delays. In Austria alone, there has been an 8% increase in flights compared to last year. While Austria says it hired enough people after the pandemic, many other countries did not.

There’s another challenge too: climate change. Warmer air leads to more powerful thunderstorms. These storms are harder to fly around and take longer to pass, which can lead to even more delays.

If you’re flying in Europe this summer and your flight is delayed by more than three hours, you could get money back—between €250 and €600, depending on how far you’re flying.

So if you’re planning a vacation, experts say: be patient, stay informed, and get ready for a bumpy ride.