European Leaders Stand United in Kyiv, Urge Russia to Halt Invasion

KYIV, May 10 — In a powerful display of unity, the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, and Poland arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to stand with Ukraine and call for an end to Russia’s ongoing invasion. The visit comes as the war nears its third year, with no signs of slowing down.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk traveled together from Poland, making their first joint trip to Ukraine. They met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and visited a memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers, where they placed lanterns in a solemn tribute.

This is Chancellor Merz’s first visit to Ukraine since taking office earlier this week, and Macron’s first since June 2022. The leaders expressed firm support for Ukraine and urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, which could open the door for peace talks.

“We are clear: the bloodshed must end. Russia must stop its illegal invasion,” they said in a joint statement. They pledged continued military and economic support for Ukraine and warned that pressure on Russia would increase until it agrees to a lasting ceasefire.

Despite pressure from the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to halt the invasion. He rejected a ceasefire proposal in March and instead announced short pauses in fighting, which Ukraine claims Russia quickly violated. The Kremlin says it will not accept a truce unless Ukraine’s allies stop sending weapons, fearing it would give Kyiv an upper hand.

The visit by European leaders came just a day after Putin led a military parade in Moscow, marking 80 years since victory in World War II. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ABC News that Ukraine is “not ready” for negotiations and that Russia’s forces are “advancing confidently.”

Meanwhile, European and U.S. officials are discussing stronger sanctions against Russia if it fails to honor a ceasefire, including targeting banking and energy sectors. French President Macron has called for a joint U.S.-European truce plan backed by tough penalties for violations.

Later, the visiting leaders will hold a virtual meeting with other European countries to discuss a proposed European security force. The force could help rebuild Ukraine’s military after peace is achieved and offer long-term protection.

As the war drags on, Europe is sending a clear message: it stands firmly with Ukraine and will not allow aggression to go unanswered.