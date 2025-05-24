Europe Stands Firm: Court Must Stay Free from Politics, Says Council Chief

The Council of Europe has strongly defended the independence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after nine member states, led by Italy and Denmark, called for changes to how the court interprets the European Convention on Human Rights.

In a firm yet thoughtful response, Council Secretary General Alain Berset warned against political pressure on the Court. “Debate is healthy, but politicising the Court is not,” Berset said on Saturday. “In a society ruled by law, no judicial body should be influenced by political interests.”

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with leaders from eight other countries—Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Denmark—signed a letter on May 22, 2025. They called for a “new and open conversation” about the Court’s decisions on migration, which they say need reviewing.

Berset acknowledged that migration is a complex and sensitive issue, and that democracies must always be open to reflection. However, he stressed the need for clarity and respect for institutions.

He reminded the public that the Court is not an outside force. “It is part of the Council of Europe, created by its member states, and based on a Convention that they freely signed and ratified.”

Berset warned that allowing politics to shape court decisions would weaken the very foundations of justice. “The Court must not become a tool for or against governments,” he said.

He also pointed out that in 2025, the Convention turns 75. Throughout history, the Court has helped nations navigate through political crises, attacks on judicial independence, and even war—like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our task is to keep the Convention strong and meaningful,” Berset concluded. “Freedom, justice, and accountability must remain balanced. This is the legacy we must protect.”