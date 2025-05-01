Europe Gears Up: Sixteen EU Nations to Boost Military Spending Amid Growing Security Fears

In a major shift toward stronger defense, 16 countries in the European Union have decided to increase their military spending in response to rising global threats, reported by Euro News. The European Council confirmed that these nations will use a special clause that allows them to go beyond regular budget limits, investing up to 1.5% of their GDP in defense over the next four years.

This emergency measure comes as fears grow over Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and after past calls from the United States, particularly under former President Donald Trump, for Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense.

Germany and Poland are leading the way in ramping up defense spending. Interestingly, even Hungary and Slovakia — countries known for their closer ties to Moscow — have joined the group. Other participating nations include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Greece, Portugal, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Croatia, and Bulgaria.

The European Commission says this move could lead to hundreds of billions of euros being spent to rearm and modernize Europe’s defenses by the year 2030. Although EU military budgets have already risen by 31% since 2021, many leaders say it’s still not enough.

Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “In the face of threats to peace and freedom on our continent, we must do whatever it takes.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added, “Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending — not just to support Ukraine, but to take responsibility for our own security.”

As the world enters what many are calling a new era of rearmament, Europe is preparing to stand stronger, together.