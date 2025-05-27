EU Pushes for Peaceful Trade Deal as Trump Threatens New Tariffs

BRUSSELS — The European Union says it remains firmly committed to striking a trade agreement with the United States, despite rising tensions and threats of harsh tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic expressed hope after recent talks with top American officials, including U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. “We continue to stay in constant contact,” he posted on social media, calling the talks “good.”

Trump has long criticized the EU’s trade surplus with the U.S., and on May 23 he threatened to impose steep 50% tariffs on EU goods starting June 1. The threat rattled global markets and raised fears of a full-blown trade war. The U.S. already enforces 25% tariffs on EU cars, steel, and aluminium.

However, after a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 25, Trump agreed to delay the new tariffs until July 9, giving negotiators more time.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde sharply criticized Trump’s comments that the EU was created to “screw” the U.S., calling his remarks “terrible” and historically inaccurate. “It’s certainly not the purpose of this region,” she said, urging respectful dialogue.

Meanwhile, Brussels is preparing its own response. If no agreement is reached, the EU may impose tariffs on U.S. products worth nearly €100 billion ($113 billion).

In 2024, the U.S. goods trade deficit with the EU stood at $236 billion, a figure Trump has pointed to in his push for change.

Despite challenges, both sides say they are still working toward a fair and balanced deal.