EU Plans Easier Deportation Rules for Asylum Seekers in New Migration Shift

The European Commission has introduced a new proposal that could make it much easier for EU countries to deport asylum seekers to countries outside the European Union, as reported by Euro News. This plan could allow member states to dismiss asylum claims without fully reviewing them and send people to countries that are now being labeled as “safe third countries.”

This new move would give the EU more freedom to strike deals with countries outside Europe—similar to the UK’s controversial Rwanda asylum deal. Under the proposal, asylum seekers could be transferred to these “safe” countries, even if they have no personal connection to them.

Right now, EU law allows asylum seekers to be sent to another country only if that country is safe and if the person has a connection there, such as family or a previous stay. But the European Commission wants to change that rule. The new version would remove the need for a personal link and allow countries to send asylum seekers to any nation they traveled through or to countries with which the EU has an agreement.

There is no plan to create an official EU-wide list of “safe third countries.” Each member state could decide which countries are safe and must inform the European Commission when they sign any deals.

This means that someone fleeing war or persecution might end up being relocated to a country far from their homeland—or any place they know—without ever being allowed to stay in Europe.

In another controversial move, the Commission wants to stop automatic delays on deportations while appeals are being considered. If an asylum seeker wins an appeal, they could return to the EU country they were removed from and reapply.

The proposal is part of the EU’s larger reform plan known as the Pact on Migration and Asylum. While conservative groups support the change, many left-leaning lawmakers and human rights organizations are deeply concerned. Amnesty International warned the plan could increase the risk of human rights abuses and make it harder for people to seek safety in Europe.

The proposal must still be debated and approved by the European Parliament and member states before it becomes law.