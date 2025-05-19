China is preparing to launch a groundbreaking new drone carrier, called Jiu Tian, or “Nine Heavens,” which could take to the skies for its first test flight within days. This cutting-edge unmanned aircraft is designed to release swarms of up to 100 smaller drones that would work together, creating an overwhelming force to bypass enemy air defenses.

The Jiu Tian is expected to become a powerful tool for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, expanding China’s reach in aerial combat. A video shared on social media platform X shows a glimpse of the drone mothership’s impressive ability to deploy multiple smaller drones simultaneously from both sides of its fuselage.

Powered by jet engines, Jiu Tian can carry up to six tons of ammunition and drones, boasting a maximum range of 7,000 kilometers. Before entering full service, the drone will undergo a series of rigorous tests to prove its capabilities.

Developed by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China and built by Xi’an Chida Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, the Jiu Tian represents China’s rapid advancement in drone technology. It is designed to serve various roles, including high-security transport, border defense, and emergency rescue missions.

This new drone comes at a time when China is intensifying its military strength, a development closely watched worldwide amid rising tensions over Taiwan. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control.

As Taiwan marks 80 years since the end of World War II, its President Lai Ching-te reminded the world that democracies today face challenges similar to those faced in the past, emphasizing the importance of shared values and vigilance.

The Jiu Tian could soon change the way wars are fought in the skies, heralding a new era of unmanned aerial warfare.