China Open to U.S. Trade Talks—But Only if Tariffs Are Lifted

China has said it is willing to talk with the United States about ending the trade war, but only if Washington first removes the heavy tariffs it has placed on Chinese goods. The comment came after U.S. officials reached out to Beijing to restart negotiations, reported by Daily Hurriyet.

In recent months, the U.S. has raised tariffs on Chinese imports to as high as 145 percent on many products. China responded by placing its own tariffs—up to 125 percent—on American goods. While some high-tech products like smartphones and computer chips have temporarily avoided new tariffs, most goods are now caught in the crossfire of this ongoing trade dispute.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that China had contacted him to restart talks, and he expressed hope that a deal could be made. However, China’s Ministry of Commerce made it clear that it was the U.S. that initiated contact. The ministry said it is “currently evaluating” the offer but added that any talks must come with sincere steps from Washington.

“If the U.S. wants to talk, it should show its sincerity by correcting its wrong actions and removing the unilateral tariffs,” the ministry stated. It also warned that pretending to negotiate while using threats or pressure would not work.

Wu Xinbo, a scholar at Shanghai’s Fudan University, explained that China expects the U.S. to make the first move. “If you want to talk, take action to show you’re serious,” he said. Only after the U.S. cancels tariffs can China begin discussing deeper concerns, such as the trade imbalance and restrictions on its tech industry.

This trade war has already caused damage to both economies. China’s factories showed signs of slowing down in April, and U.S. data revealed an unexpected economic contraction earlier this year. The U.S. also ended a rule that allowed Chinese goods under $800 to be imported without tariffs, which could hurt consumers.

Despite the hard words, some experts see a glimmer of hope. Stephen Innes from SPI Asset Management said China’s message may be a small step toward peace. “It’s an olive branch, but the road to a deal is still full of challenges,” he said.

China insists it is open to peace but ready to fight if needed. “If it’s a fight, we will fight to the end; if it’s a talk, the door is open,” the ministry said.