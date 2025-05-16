Brussels Cracks Down on Illegal Tourist Rentals to Protect Local Housing

Brussels, the capital of Belgium, has launched a strict campaign against illegal short-term tourist rentals in an effort to protect housing for its residents, reported by Euro News. City officials sealed a building in the city center that had been unlawfully converted into tourist apartments without proper permits.

The building contained six large apartments and an office, all used for short stays through platforms like Airbnb. Authorities say they had been in contact with the building’s manager for over a year, asking him to stop the illegal activity. When those warnings were ignored, the city took strong action and sealed the building.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions from locals. Some support the crackdown, saying it’s necessary to ensure that people who live and work in Brussels can find a place to stay. “There are many people who can’t find housing, while tourists keep arriving with suitcases,” said neighbor Maurice Demarteau.

Others think the move is too harsh. “Airbnb helped bring life back to the city center. Closing these places down seems like too much,” said Nico Volk, another neighbor.

City officials argue that with rising property prices and a shortage of homes, protecting residential spaces must come first. Rodolphe van Weyenbergh, spokesperson for the Brussels Hotels Association, said the move was a “step in the right direction,” urging the government to enforce existing rental rules.

Alongside the crackdown, Brussels recently introduced stricter rent control measures. If a rental price is more than 20% above the regional guide, it may be considered too high unless justified by special features of the property.

Critics also say illegal tourist rentals create problems like noise, overcrowding, and disruption for long-term residents. With this bold move, Brussels hopes to send a strong message: housing laws must be respected, and residents must come first.