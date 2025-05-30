Bots and Black Market Brokers Deepen Schengen Visa Woes for Turkish Citizens

ISTANBUL — For Turkish citizens, securing a Schengen visa has become a bureaucratic gauntlet, not just due to high rejection rates but now because of a shadowy black market and the surge of automated bots hijacking consular appointment systems, as reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

While recent statistics suggest a slight dip in visa refusal rates, the true hurdle lies in getting in the door. Automated bots, designed to scan consular websites with lightning speed, are monopolizing appointment slots, auto-filling forms in seconds, and selling them to desperate applicants at extortionate prices. This has transformed a once tedious process into a digital battleground.

These software programs scrape websites in real-time, detect open slots instantly, and flood the system with mass entries — blocking genuine applicants and fueling an artificial scarcity. The result: a burgeoning black market where slots are resold for €500 to €3,000.

“I urge citizens not to fall prey to ads on social media,” warned Orhan İşcil, director of a private visa consultancy, speaking to broadcaster NTV. “Many hand over money and receive nothing in return — no appointment, no refund.”

In response, VFS Global — which manages visa applications for several EU countries — has ramped up countermeasures. Sertan Aslantürk, Deputy Regional Head for Türkiye and Azerbaijan, said they’ve deployed virtual keyboards, restricted IP access, blocked VPNs, and introduced digital waiting rooms to combat exploitation.

Still, the battle rages. Many applicants now spend sleepless nights glued to screens, refreshing appointment pages in vain. With no regulatory oversight of third-party intermediaries, the black market thrives in the shadows of digital innovation — leaving thousands stranded on the wrong side of Europe’s digital gates.