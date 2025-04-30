Austria’s Health Cuts Face Strong Backlash from Seniors and Doctors

Austria’s public health insurance provider, the Österreichische Gesundheitskasse (ÖGK), is under fire after announcing major cost-cutting plans. Seniors’ groups and doctors have reacted strongly, saying the changes are unfair and could make healthcare worse for older people and those with chronic illnesses, reported by Austrian News Agency (APA). The reforms, approved by the ÖGK’s leadership, would bring back the need for prior approval for MRI and CT scans, increase out-of-pocket costs for orthopedic shoes, and introduce co-payments for medical transport. Other possible changes include electronic approval for physical therapy and fees for Vitamin D tests when not medically necessary. Internally, the ÖGK also plans not to replace half of its retiring staff this year, which many believe will weaken the healthcare system.

Senior citizen organizations quickly responded. Ingrid Korosec, head of the ÖVP-affiliated Senior Citizens’ Association, said it is “unacceptable” to solve budget problems by asking retirees to pay more while getting less. She criticized ÖGK Chairman Peter McDonald and demanded urgent talks with Austria’s National Seniors’ Council. Korosec also warned against a shift to digital-only services, saying traditional paper options must still be available to avoid leaving older people behind.

Helmut Bieler, acting president of the SPÖ-linked Pensioners’ Association, agreed, calling the cuts “socially unfair” and “totally unacceptable.” He said that many seniors rely on medical transport and shouldn’t have to pay more while getting fewer services. He also spoke against digital-only systems.

FPÖ health spokesman Gerhard Kaniak accused the government of making seniors the scapegoats for failures in health policy, while other groups continue to receive support.

Doctors also voiced concerns. Vienna’s Medical Chamber criticized the extra paperwork and delays these changes might cause, warning that they could drive more doctors away from the public system. They called for better pay and less bureaucracy. A recent survey also showed that nearly 70% of local officials worry about a future shortage of public doctors.