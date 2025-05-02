Austria: Young Burglars Arrested After Store Break-In and Chase in Vienna

In a surprising turn of events, two boys aged just 13 and 14 were arrested after breaking into a shop in Vienna, Austria, late Wednesday night. The young suspects reportedly smashed a store window in the Alsergrund district and stole a cash register before trying to escape.

The incident was discovered by a sharp-eyed passerby who noticed the broken shop window. He then spotted two young people running away while carrying a cash register and quickly called the police.

Police officers from the Boltzmanngasse station responded right away. When they arrived on Salzergasse, a nearby street, they saw two individuals trying to hide behind a small delivery van. As the officers moved in, one of the suspects ran off. The other—only 14 years old—was caught by a female officer near the damaged register and taken into custody.

The second officer chased the fleeing boy, who is just 13. He had crawled under a parked car on Lichtentalergasse to hide but was soon found and arrested.

The younger suspect was brought to the police station and later returned to the care of his legal guardians. The 14-year-old refused to speak to the police and was also taken to the station. After speaking with the public prosecutor’s office, police decided to release him, though he will still face charges.

So far, officials have not said exactly how the boys planned the burglary or if they are linked to other break-ins. Investigators are continuing their work to find out more about the case.

This unusual case has drawn attention across Vienna and Austria, raising concerns about youth crime and how children so young became involved in criminal activity. Police praised the quick actions of the witness and responding officers for helping to bring the situation under control without injuries.