Austria to Enforce Stricter Rules for Refugees in German Classes by 2026

VIENNA – Austria’s Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm announced new, stricter rules for asylum seekers who are required to take German language courses. Starting in 2026, those who skip classes could face reduced social benefits. The goal is to improve integration and make sure refugees are learning the language and adapting to Austrian society.

Plakolm said that just showing up will no longer be enough. People will need to take part actively and pass final tests. Those who do not attend classes may see their financial support cut. She pointed to similar systems in Upper and Lower Austria, where benefits can be reduced by up to 50% if someone misses German or values courses. Plakolm said she wants these rules applied nationwide.

The idea has been part of the government’s plan for a while. It includes full integration programs for people likely to stay in Austria, such as skill tests and classes in both language and Austrian values. Refugees who fail or skip courses may have to pay part of the costs themselves.

Special efforts will also be made to help people who cannot read or write, especially those from Syria and Afghanistan. Plakolm stated that learning German, finding a job, and respecting Austrian rules are all key to living in the country long-term.

Because the number of new asylum approvals is falling, Plakolm expects less money will be needed in the future. In 2024, €60 million was planned for integration, plus €67 million in extra funding. For 2025 and 2026, about €87 million per year will be available.

Plakolm said a full proposal will be ready before summer. She stressed that Austria is following “best practices” already working well in some regions.