As nuclear energy experiences a global renaissance, Austria—home to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)—remains steadfast in its anti-nuclear stance, reported by Euro News. This juxtaposition was evident during the IAEA’s International Conference on Stakeholder Engagement for Nuclear Power Programmes, held from May 26 to 30, 2025, in Vienna.

The conference convened experts and policymakers from over 50 countries to discuss the role of nuclear power in achieving energy security and climate goals. Topics included the development of small modular reactors and strategies for public engagement in nuclear initiatives.

Despite hosting the IAEA, Austria has a unique relationship with nuclear energy. In 1978, a national referendum resulted in a narrow majority opposing the operation of the newly constructed Zwentendorf Nuclear Power Plant. Although the plant was fully built, it never became operational.

Today, the Zwentendorf facility serves as Europe’s largest nuclear training center, offering realistic environments for maintenance and safety drills without the risks associated with active reactors. It also houses a photovoltaic research center and hosts cultural events, symbolizing Austria’s commitment to renewable energy and public engagement.

While Austria maintains its nuclear-free policy, the IAEA continues to support member states exploring nuclear energy, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder engagement and public trust in the development of nuclear programs.

The conference highlighted the global momentum behind nuclear energy as a tool for sustainable development, even as Austria exemplifies an alternative path focused on renewables and public participation in energy decisions.