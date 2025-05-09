ATM Explosion in Salzburg Leads to Ongoing Search for Suspects

In the early hours of Friday morning, a bank ATM was exploded in Salzburg, marking the 19th incident of its kind in Austria this year, reported by Austrian news media. The explosion occurred at a bank branch in the Riedenburg district, and authorities are still searching for the suspects responsible.

According to the Salzburg State Police, the criminals broke into the bank’s foyer and attempted to use explosives to access the ATM. After the blast, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Despite an extensive police search in the area, no suspects have been identified, and there have been no significant leads.

The police have not yet disclosed how much money was stolen, and the damage to the building is still being assessed. Investigators from the State Criminal Police Office are working to gather evidence at the scene and speak with any possible witnesses.

There were initial concerns about the potential release of hazardous materials from the explosion. This led the authorities to close off the area around the bank, including nearby streets, as a safety precaution. However, the police later confirmed that there were no hazardous substances released, and the danger has passed.

This incident is just one in a series of ATM explosions across the country this year. The police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to come forward. As the manhunt for the suspects continues, residents are advised to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

As the search goes on, the authorities are focusing on identifying the perpetrators and preventing further crimes of this nature.