Aid Trickles into Gaza Amid Global Outcry Over Starvation and Siege

For the first time in nearly three months, a small amount of humanitarian aid has entered Gaza after Israel allowed limited food supplies under growing international pressure. Five UN trucks carrying basic supplies crossed into the besieged territory on Monday through the Kerem Shalom crossing, known in Arabic as Karem Abu Salem. Though welcomed by the United Nations, the aid was described as “a drop in the ocean” compared to what is urgently needed.

Since March 2, Israel has enforced a complete blockade on Gaza, leaving nearly two million Palestinians on the brink of famine. Starvation has become widespread, and medical supplies remain stalled at the border, while hospitals continue to be targeted or overwhelmed.

The United Nations and food security experts have repeatedly warned of an impending famine, with the World Health Organization declaring that “two million people are starving.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 160,000 tonnes of food are stuck just minutes from Gaza’s borders.

The limited aid flow followed an intense Israeli ground offensive that killed over 150 Palestinians in just 24 hours. More than 30 airstrikes were reported in Khan Younis alone on Monday. Despite allowing some aid, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear the decision came only after allies expressed deep concern about images of mass hunger. In a video statement, he admitted, “To achieve victory, we must solve this problem,” referring to the international backlash.

However, Netanyahu emphasized that the amount of aid allowed would remain “minimal.” Some far-right members of his coalition, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, condemned the move as a “grave mistake,” arguing that aid undermines military efforts.

Pressure is also mounting from around the world. Britain, France, and Canada warned of possible sanctions if Israel does not lift aid restrictions and halt its offensive. A joint statement from 22 donor nations urged Israel to allow a “full resumption of aid,” stressing that civilians in Gaza “face starvation” and must receive immediate relief.

Meanwhile, indirect peace talks in Doha between Israel and Hamas have stalled. Netanyahu said the discussions include a possible ceasefire and a proposal to demilitarize Gaza — terms Hamas has rejected.

Though some trucks have now entered, UN officials say that unless mass deliveries begin immediately, the crisis will only deepen. As Gaza continues to suffer under bombardment, its people wait for more than just a trickle of hope.