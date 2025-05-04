Afghanistan Cautions Against India-Pakistan Tensions as Trade and Stability Suffer

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised concerns about the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, warning that such conflicts could have serious consequences for the entire region—especially for Afghanistan, reported by Tolonews.

In a recent session titled “Assessing the Impact of Tensions Between India and Pakistan on the Region,” officials and political experts came together to discuss how the current conflict is affecting Afghanistan’s trade, stability, and foreign relations.

Zia Ahmad Takal, the Ministry’s spokesperson, said the Strategic Studies Center has studied the issue carefully. He added that Afghanistan’s close geographical location to both India and Pakistan puts it at high risk if tensions continue to rise.

The First Political Director of the Ministry pointed out that the recent deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir has worsened relations between New Delhi and Islamabad. The closure of the Wagah-Attari border crossing—a major trade route for Afghan exports—has already caused problems for Afghan traders.

Ghulam Mohammaduddin Muhammadi, a political analyst, said that Afghanistan values its strong relationship with India and also hopes for peaceful and respectful ties with Pakistan. He stressed that Afghanistan does not support war between the two nations.

Another analyst, Aziz Maaraj, said the Islamic Emirate should stay neutral and focus on solving Afghanistan’s own problems. He said it’s best not to interfere in the disputes of others.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment called on the Foreign Ministry to help solve the trade problems caused by the border closure.

Officials and experts agreed that peace between India and Pakistan is vital—not just for the two countries, but for Afghanistan and the whole region. They urged all sides to avoid conflict and find a diplomatic solution before the situation gets worse.