Afghan Refugees in Iran, Pakistan Urge Attention to Situation

Following rising concerns over the deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, a number of Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan have voiced complaints about the difficulties they face.

They called on host countries and the Islamic Emirate to address their concerns.

Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan migrant in Pakistan, said: “Despite billions of dollars in Afghan migrant investments contributing to the host country’s economy, they still remain uncertain about the future for themselves and their children in Pakistan.”

Enayat Alkozai, another Afghan migrant in Pakistan, said: “Our Afghan migrants in Iran are also facing serious challenges. Many are essentially quarantined in their homes and, unfortunately, cannot leave to work and earn a living.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that since 2023, more than 3.4 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan to Afghanistan—either voluntarily or involuntarily.

The agency has emphasized that the return of Afghan refugees must be voluntary and carried out with dignity.

Juma Khan Pouya, a refugee rights activist, said: “Authorities in Afghanistan must, through mediation by international organizations such as UNHCR and IOM, persuade host governments to act within the framework of ethical standards, international obligations, and the provisions of conventions including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

On another note, Iranian media, citing the country’s Interior Minister, have reported that there are currently around two million undocumented foreign nationals in Iran. The minister stated that while Iran shares cultural and historical ties with Afghanistan, it does not have the capacity to accommodate such numbers, and the return of undocumented migrants is among Tehran’s priorities.__Courtesy Tolonews