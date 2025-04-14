Xi Jinping Slams Trump’s Tariffs, Calls for Peaceful Trade During Southeast Asia Tour

According to Euro News report, Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, declaring that “no one wins in a trade war.” Xi made the statement as he began a major diplomatic visit to Southeast Asia, starting in Vietnam. The trip is seen as a strategic move to strengthen China’s alliances and counter growing trade tensions with the United States.

Despite a temporary pause on some tariffs, the U.S. has maintained a steep 145% duty on Chinese goods. In an editorial published in both Chinese and Vietnamese media, Xi urged both nations to protect the global trading system, stabilize industrial supply chains, and promote open international cooperation.

Xi’s visit sends a message that China wants to be seen as a “responsible superpower,” offering a stark contrast to what experts call the U.S.’s more confrontational approach under Trump. In Hanoi, Xi was warmly welcomed with full honors by Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong, including a traditional drum performance and flag-waving ceremony.

Though the trip was planned earlier, it now carries deeper meaning due to the escalating trade war. In Vietnam, Xi is expected to meet with Communist Party leader To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. His tour will also take him to Malaysia and Cambodia.

Analysts believe Xi’s regional tour is aimed at reducing the effects of U.S. trade restrictions and reassuring neighbors of China’s role in economic stability. Vietnam, which has strong ties to both the U.S. and China, is in a delicate position. It has benefited from companies relocating from China but also faces suspicion from the U.S. about acting as a “backdoor” for Chinese exports.

Despite their trade partnerships, China and Vietnam still face serious disputes, especially in the South China Sea. Xi’s visit, however, highlights China’s intent to fortify diplomatic and economic ties in the region.