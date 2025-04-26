Vienna: Demonstration to the U.S. Embassy in Support for Gaza

Despite heavy rain, about 150 determined protesters marched to the U.S. Embassy in Vienna on April 25, raising their voices against Washington’s support for what they called the genocide in Gaza. Organized by the Arab Palestine Club, the demonstration was led by comrade Mohammed, whose powerful spirit inspired the crowd.

The air pulsed with speeches filled with passion and sorrow. Mohamed, comrade Ben — an anti-Zionist Jew from the U.S. — and Franz from the Palestine Committee all spoke fiercely in support of the Palestinian people. A young woman representing pro-Palestine student activists added her voice to the chorus of solidarity. Michael Pröbsting, International Secretary of the RCIT, also took the stage to address the gathering.

In his speech, Michael reflected on the courage of Gaza’s people, who have stood firm under brutal attacks for over 18 months. Their endurance, he said, is a testament to both their heroic resistance and the mighty wave of international support that has risen around the world.

Michael criticized the so-called “international community,” accusing it of allowing Israel to commit atrocities against Palestinians. He condemned not only Western governments but also the corrupt Arab regimes, which he said only pretend to care while quietly backing Israel.

Michael called for a revival of the Arab Revolution to topple oppressive leaders and demanded worldwide action against Israel’s military machine. His final words echoed like a drumbeat: true freedom for Palestine will only come through unity, resistance, and unwavering solidarity.