US govt halts many Princeton research grants: Report

The Trump administration has halted $210 million in research funding to Princeton University as part of an ongoing investigation into antisemitism on campus, according to American local media.

“I can confirm the Energy Department has paused grant funding to Princeton University pending the completion of the Department of Education’s investigation into Princeton regarding anti-Semitic harassment,” CNN quoted a spokesperson for the Department of Energy as saying.

Meanwhile, Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber informed the campus community of the funding cuts in an email shared with CNN.

In the message, he noted that the reasons behind the suspension were “not fully clear,” but emphasized the university’s dedication to combating antisemitism.

“The full rationale for this action is not yet clear,” Eisgruber wrote in the message.

He underlined that the university received notifications this week from several agencies, including the Department of Energy, NASA, and the Department of Defense.

Over 500 student visas revoked amid broader deportation crackdown

Meanwhile, CNN has examined court documents, attorney statements, and announcements from over 80 colleges and universities across the US, confirming that more than 525 students, faculty members, and researchers have had their visas revoked this year.

The initial high-profile cases included individuals accused of supporting terrorist groups, such as Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested after participating in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, CNN reported.

However, immigration attorneys now report a growing number of deportation threats against students stemming from relatively minor infractions — such as misdemeanors from years ago — or, in some instances, with no clear justification at all, the news agency explained.__The Nation