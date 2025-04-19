US Cancels Nearly 1,500 Student Visas Linked to Protests

Nearly 1,500 international students in the United States have lost their student visas, according to reports from Al Jazeera and Inside Higher Education. The cancellations are said to be linked to student participation in pro-Palestinian protests at universities across the country.

The US government claims the students were promoting anti-Semitic behavior, though many students, lawyers, and activists—including Jewish supporters—strongly deny this. Some students say they weren’t even directly involved in the protests but were still targeted.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had announced the cancellation of 300 visas in March. However, reports now show that around 1,489 students have lost their visas, and 1,400 are facing possible deportation. The Immigration Lawyers Association also said that over 4,700 students were removed from the immigration system called SEVIS.

Students from 240 different colleges and universities, including well-known schools like Harvard, Stanford, and Ohio State University, have been affected. The government says it is trying to prevent foreign students from leading activist movements on campuses.

“This is not about stopping peaceful speech. It’s about stopping those who are disrupting universities,” said Rubio.

However, the sudden visa cancellations have caused panic among international students. Some said they received no warning or clear reason for losing their status. Others were reportedly removed due to old traffic tickets.

Immigration lawyer Mohammad Ali Syed said this action is raising serious legal concerns. Students are starting to fight back in court, claiming their rights were violated. Some are also filing for temporary restraining orders to delay deportation while their cases are heard.

Syed encourages all affected students to seek legal help quickly to protect their status and stay in the country.