US Airstrikes on Yemen Fuel Port Kill 74, Sparking Outrage and Protests

SANAA, Yemen — U.S. airstrikes on Yemen’s Ras Issa fuel terminal have killed at least 74 people and injured more than 170 others, according to the Houthi rebel group. The attack, launched Thursday night, is the deadliest so far in Washington’s campaign against the Iran-backed faction, reported by Daily Hurriyet.

The airstrikes came just ahead of planned U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Rome. Houthi officials warned that the death toll could rise as rescue workers continue to search the wreckage. The numbers have not been independently verified.

Footage from Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV showed large fires and heavy smoke rising over the port, with survivors recounting terrifying moments. “We ran for our lives… everything was on fire,” said one injured port worker.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strikes, saying the Ras Issa terminal was being used to fund and supply Houthi military operations, including attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM emphasized the goal was to cut off economic resources used to support “terrorist activities.”

The Houthis, who have controlled parts of Yemen since 2014, began launching attacks on maritime traffic in the Red Sea after the Gaza conflict escalated in October 2023. Claiming solidarity with Palestinians, they targeted key shipping routes, prompting international alarm. These disruptions forced global shipping companies to detour around Africa, increasing costs and delivery times.

Although the U.S. began its strikes under President Joe Biden in January 2024, the campaign has intensified under President Donald Trump. A similar strike on March 15 killed 53 people.

The latest attack triggered protests in Houthi-controlled areas. In Saada, crowds chanted “Death to America! Death to Israel!” Similar demonstrations erupted in Dhamar, Amran, and the capital, Sanaa.

Iran strongly condemned the airstrikes as “barbaric,” and Hamas denounced them as “blatant aggression.”

In a related development, the U.S. accused a Chinese satellite firm of providing imagery to aid Houthi operations. Meanwhile, Israel reported intercepting a missile fired from Yemen.

As diplomatic efforts continue, analysts say the U.S. is targeting both Houthi military capabilities and their financial resources — sending a clear message to Tehran amid rising regional tensions.