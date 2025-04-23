Twelve-Year-Old Suspect Identified After Brutal Assault in Vienna

A 12-year-old girl has been identified as a suspect in a violent attack that happened in Vienna’s Leopoldstadt district. The attack took place late Monday night and involved a group of teenagers. A 14-year-old boy is accused of beating up a 16-year-old girl, robbing her, and then sharing a video of the attack on the internet, reported by Austrian Press Agency.

Police arrested the 14-year-old and another boy, age 15, on Tuesday. Both are now being held in a juvenile detention center. The 12-year-old, who is from Romania, was found to be connected to the crime on Wednesday. She will be questioned by the police in the next few days.

Investigators have also found out that the victim and the 14-year-old suspect knew each other. According to the police, they had visited the same places before. A few weeks before the attack, there was an argument between the two. In that earlier incident, the girl is said to have attacked the boy.

The case has shocked many people because of the young ages of those involved and the fact that a video of the crime was shared online. Police believe there may be a fourth person involved in the attack. They are continuing to investigate and are asking for any information that could help.

This case is raising new concerns about violence among young people and how social media is being used in harmful ways.