Trump’s Tariff Gamble Backfires: U.S. Softens Global Rates, But Escalates Trade War With China

Former President Donald Trump has announced a new move in his ongoing trade strategy, pausing planned tariff increases on dozens of countries for 90 days, while sharply raising tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%. At the same time, a flat 10% tariff will now apply to imports from most countries, with China being the major exception.

Trump said the higher tariff on China is a response to what he called “the lack of respect that China has shown to the world’s markets.” However, the move has triggered immediate retaliation from Beijing. Earlier the same day, China hit back with an 84% tariff on U.S. goods after the U.S. imposed a 104% rate on Chinese imports.

Analysts say Trump’s strategy may be a risky gamble. While global markets reacted positively to the pause in tariff hikes for most countries—sending stock prices upward—experts warn that the sharp escalation in the U.S.–China trade dispute could have long-term economic consequences.

“The U.S. is playing nice with most countries,” said political analyst Anthony Zurcher, “but it’s clearly pushing harder against China.”

Critics argue that the steep rise in tariffs may hurt American businesses and consumers by making goods more expensive and disrupting global trade. Supporters, however, claim Trump is standing up to China and protecting American industries.

This move marks a major moment in Trump’s economic policy, showing a softer tone toward allies but a more aggressive stance toward America’s biggest trade rival. Whether this bold step will help or hurt the U.S. economy remains to be seen.