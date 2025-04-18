Trump Warns U.S. May Step Back from Ukraine Peace Talks if Progress Stalls

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could withdraw from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine if either side makes the negotiations too difficult. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “We’re going to just take a pass,” if the talks do not move forward in a productive way, reported by Al Jazeera News.

His comments came after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During the meeting, Trump also announced that he plans to visit Italy “in the very near future,” showing continued efforts to strengthen ties with European allies.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials are preparing for important nuclear talks with Iran. The meeting, set to take place in Rome on Saturday, will focus on limiting Iran’s nuclear enrichment program. These discussions are seen as a key step toward avoiding further tensions in the Middle East.

Back home, President Trump addressed the recent deadly shooting at Florida State University, where two people were killed and six were injured. In response, he reaffirmed his commitment to protect the Second Amendment, which guarantees Americans the right to bear arms. “We will always defend our Constitution,” he said, showing his support for gun rights even during tragic events.

As the U.S. juggles multiple global and domestic challenges, Trump’s strong statements signal a firm stance on national security, international diplomacy, and constitutional rights.