“Trump Warns Iran as Nuclear Talks Loom: U.S. Keeps Attack Option on Table”

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that military action against Iran remains an option if upcoming negotiations fail to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, reported by The Nation News. Speaking at the White House, Trump emphasized, “We have a little time, but we don’t have much time, because we’re not going to let them have a nuclear weapon.” He added that while he desires prosperity for Iran, the development of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. ​

The negotiations are scheduled to begin on Saturday in Oman. Trump indicated that Israel would play a significant role if military intervention becomes necessary, stating, “Israel will obviously be very much involved in that. It’ll be the leader of that. But nobody leads us. We do what we want to do.” ​

There is, however, a discrepancy regarding the nature of the talks. While Trump asserts that the U.S. is engaging in direct negotiations, Iranian officials have countered that the discussions will be indirect, facilitated through intermediaries. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that the talks would serve as both an opportunity and a test, emphasizing that “the ball is in America’s court.” ​

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, has been appointed to lead the U.S. delegation in these discussions. This decision reflects a preference for a diplomatic approach over more aggressive strategies. ​

In a related development, the U.S. has deployed six B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to Diego Garcia, a strategic base in the Indian Ocean. These aircraft are capable of penetrating advanced air defenses and delivering significant ordnance, including bunker-busting bombs. While the Pentagon has not explicitly linked this deployment to Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth remarked, “We’ll let them decide,” suggesting that the move serves as a potential deterrent. ​

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons and has expressed openness to American investment if an agreement is reached. This stance marks a notable shift in tone from previous Iranian rhetoric. ​

As the negotiations approach, the international community watches closely, hopeful for a peaceful resolution but aware of the potential for escalation if talks do not succeed.​