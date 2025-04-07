Trump Raises Tariffs on China as Trade War Heats Up

International
Online Editor

Washington, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump has announced a major increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, escalating the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. The new move adds a 50% tariff on top of earlier tariffs, bringing the total U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports to a record 84% , reported by NDTV news.

The announcement came just two days after China hit back with its own 34% tariff on U.S. goods. Trump had introduced that same 34% tariff on China a day before, as part of what he called a “reciprocal tariff” strategy. The White House has also added a 10% global tariff that applies to all countries, meaning China now faces a total of 94% in U.S. tariffs.

Trump made the announcement through his Truth Social account, accusing China of long-term unfair trade practices like currency manipulation and illegal subsidies. He warned that if China doesn’t remove its new 34% tariff by April 8, the additional 50% tariff will go into effect on April 9.

In a strong statement, Trump also said he would cancel all trade talks with China and instead begin negotiations with other countries that haven’t retaliated. He claimed these new tariffs are simply a “reciprocal” action—doing to other countries what they’ve done to the U.S.

Global financial markets have been falling over the last three days due to concerns about a worsening trade war. Oil prices have also dropped sharply.

China responded by saying that a tariff battle would be painful for both sides and warned that it would not benefit anyone.

This clash is the latest in the long-running trade conflict between the U.S. and China, and experts warn it could have serious effects on the global economy if it continues.

