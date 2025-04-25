Trump Administration Backtracks on Student Visa Cancellations Amid Uproar and Legal Challenges

In a surprising move, the Trump administration has announced it will temporarily restore the legal status of thousands of international students whose visas were recently revoked. The decision comes as a relief to many, after widespread backlash and lawsuits challenged the abrupt cancellations.

The announcement was made during a court hearing in Boston concerning Carrie Zheng, a student at Boston University, whose visa was among those terminated. US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor shared that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had reversed its position and would now restore affected student records in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), a federal database that tracks foreign students in the United States.

Since President Donald Trump took office, over 4,700 student records have reportedly been removed from SEVIS. Without these records, students face deportation, even if they have not violated any visa conditions. ICE now says it is working on a new policy to guide how such terminations will be handled in the future.

However, this partial retreat hasn’t eased the anxiety among foreign students. Trump’s crackdown on higher education, particularly against student protests related to the Gaza conflict, has sparked widespread fear. His administration has threatened deportation for students involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, even targeting top universities like Columbia and Harvard for allegedly allowing anti-Semitism on campus.

More than 130 international students have joined a lawsuit, accusing the government of unlawfully cancelling their visas. Others, like German student Tariq Kandil, chose not to come to the US at all. “I didn’t want to censor myself just to enter the country,” he said. He feared that his name and political views could lead to detention.

Similarly, Moroccan student Rania Kettani, who once studied at NYU, abandoned her dream of returning to the US. “I don’t want to live and study in fear,” she explained.

Despite the chaos, some students remain hopeful. Naveen, a 26-year-old recently admitted to a US university, believes the hostile climate will eventually pass. “I see a bright future here,” he said, expressing hope the US will once again become a welcoming place for international students.

For now, the future remains uncertain — but the dream of studying in America endures.