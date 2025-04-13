Trump Admin Accused of “Digital Murder” in Immigrant Crackdown Using Social Security Database

According to APP news agency, civil rights groups and lawmakers are strongly condemning the Trump administration for allegedly marking thousands of living immigrants as “dead” in a government database, in a controversial move aimed at forcing them out of the United States.

Reports reveal that around 6,000 immigrants have been entered into the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) “death master file.” This database is used to stop benefits and employment rights for people officially declared deceased. By wrongly labeling these individuals as dead, the administration has essentially revoked their right to work legally, access healthcare, or even open a bank account—pushing them toward so-called “self-deportation.”

Advocates say the action targets immigrants who had legal Social Security numbers, many of whom entered under President Biden’s temporary work programs that have now expired. Without warning, these individuals have lost their income, health coverage, and ability to function in society.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, called the move “an outrageous abuse of power,” warning that it will cause serious suffering and could even cost lives. “Imagine losing your income, your home, and access to your bank in a single keystroke,” she said, accusing the administration of misusing Social Security funds and attacking innocent people.

Former SSA Commissioner Martin O’Malley, who served under President Biden, added that if the government can falsely declare legal immigrants dead without due process, it could happen to anyone. “They are bending laws and ignoring basic human rights,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Acting SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek reportedly signed off on this plan, citing national security. But critics argue the tactic is cruel and unprecedented. The New York Times noted that the first people added to the list were convicted criminals and suspected terrorists, though the scope may widen to include others without legal status.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick from the American Immigration Council called it a dangerous scheme full of potential for errors, warning that innocent people could suffer devastating consequences.

The SSA, under Dudek, is also facing backlash for cutting staff and closing offices, making it harder for Americans to get help. Some worry the agency is being dismantled from within.

Democratic lawmakers John Larson and Richard Neal called the move “digital murder,” accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing Social Security to ruin lives. “If they can do it to one person, where does it stop?” they asked.

Advocates are urging the public to speak out, warning that this could be just the beginning.