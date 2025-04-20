Tragedy Strikes as New Delhi Building Collapse Claims 11 Lives

According to Dawn News report: A heartbreaking scene unfolded in the early hours of Saturday in New Delhi, where a four-storey residential building collapsed like a house of cards, leaving at least 11 people dead, including three children. The tragedy occurred in the northeastern district of the city, an area largely inhabited by migrant workers seeking livelihood and shelter.

As dawn broke, chaos turned to sorrow as rescue teams worked tirelessly, digging through heaps of debris with bare hands and machinery, hoping to pull survivors from the wreckage. Eleven people were rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals, with five still receiving treatment for their injuries.

The cause of the collapse remains uncertain, but voices of anger and blame have already begun to rise. Delhi minister Kapil Mishra pointed fingers at the city’s municipal governance, accusing the rival Aam Aadmi Party of turning a blind eye to widespread corruption and illegal construction. “The construction of such buildings continues unchecked,” he said on social media platform X. “A proper survey and strong action are urgently needed.”

The grief has touched the highest offices in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, stating he was “saddened by the loss of lives,” and offered prayers for the injured. President Droupadi Murmu, who resides just 20 kilometers from the scene, called the incident “deeply saddening,” mourning the deaths of innocent women and children.

Eyewitnesses described the collapse as sudden and terrifying, with the structure folding in on itself within seconds. Local media echoed their horror, reporting that the building “came crashing down like a stack of cards,” turning lives and homes into dust.

This tragic event sheds light once again on the grim reality of poorly built, often unauthorized structures that dot many Indian cities. With growing urban populations and rising housing demands, safety is often sacrificed for speed and profit.

As families mourn and survivors cling to hope, the city is left with haunting questions — and a desperate need for reform to prevent such nightmares from repeating.