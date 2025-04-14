Tensions Rise as Pakistan Speeds Up Repatriation of Afghan Refugees

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have grown more strained following Pakistan’s intensified deportation of Afghan refugees. Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi recently met with Pakistan’s acting ambassador in Kabul, Obaidur Rahman Nizamani, to raise concerns over what he described as harsh and unjust treatment of Afghan migrants, reported Tolonews.

According to Zia Ahmad Takal, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi called the deportations “provocative” and harmful to diplomatic ties. He urged Pakistani authorities to stop the mistreatment and respect the dignity of Afghan nationals.

Political analysts believe Pakistan is using the refugee crisis as a political tool to pressure Afghanistan’s interim government. Abdul Sadiq Hamidzoy noted that these actions only increase hostility and hurt both nations. Another analyst, Najib-ur-Rahman Shumal, accused Pakistan’s military-led administration of using excuses to expel thousands of Afghans through violence, imprisonment, and public humiliation—actions that have drawn global criticism.

Meanwhile, Afghan refugees in Pakistan say their lives have become increasingly difficult. Many report being forced to leave with little time to close businesses or complete their children’s education.

Atiqullah Mansour, a long-term Afghan resident, said, “Many children can’t finish school, and business owners like myself can’t transfer our activities properly in such a short time.” Another refugee, Shabana, said even those with official refugee cards (ACC or PoR) face forced repatriation.

Since the start of April, Pakistan has accelerated deportations. Local officials in Nangarhar province report that nearly 40,000 Afghan refugees have been sent back in just over two weeks.

The ongoing crisis highlights the urgent need for cooperation between Islamabad and Kabul to ensure humane treatment of migrants and a peaceful solution to the issue.