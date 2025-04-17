Russia Lifts Taliban’s Terrorist Label to Strengthen Afghan Relations

According to recent reports from Moscow, Russia’s Supreme Court has officially removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations. This historic move is seen as a diplomatic step towards building warmer ties with Afghanistan’s current rulers, though it does not yet mean official recognition.

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after U.S. forces withdrew, leaving the country in the hands of the Islamist group. While most countries have hesitated to formally recognize the new regime, Russia has taken a different path. It views the Taliban as a possible ally in regional security and trade, especially in the shared fight against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a mutual enemy blamed for deadly attacks in both nations.

Judge Oleg Nefedov, speaking on behalf of the Supreme Court, announced the decision to suspend the Taliban’s designation, calling it immediately effective. This change followed repeated visits by Taliban officials to Russia and their participation in economic forums in Saint Petersburg.

Though the Taliban was labeled a terrorist group in 2003 due to its links to violent movements in the North Caucasus, shifting political realities have led Russia to adjust its stance. Since 2021, Russia has opened a business office in Kabul and expressed plans to use Afghanistan as a gas transit hub to Southeast Asia.

President Vladimir Putin himself referred to the Taliban as “allies in the fight against terrorism” in July 2024.

Despite this symbolic gesture, the Taliban is still not officially recognized by any country. However, Kazakhstan and China have also taken steps toward engagement, hinting at growing international openness toward Afghanistan’s new leadership. For now, the world watches cautiously as political tides continue to shift.