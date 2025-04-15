Rise in Crime Among Young People Alarms Police in Vienna

Vienna, Austria — Police reports show a worrying increase in youth crime in the capital city, with more violent acts and a higher number of young suspects, some as young as 10 years old, reported by “Heute”. The newly released crime statistics for 2024 reveal several troubling trends.

While home burglaries have gone down—from 3,591 in 2023 to 3,124 in 2024—other crimes, especially violent ones, are on the rise. Robberies increased by 18.1%, with 1,394 reported cases in 2024 compared to 1,180 the year before. Although this number is still lower than in 2010, when there were 2,830 robberies, the increase is a cause for concern.

The number of reported rape cases also grew. In 2024, police documented 519 cases, up by 10.9% from the previous year. According to the police, in most of these cases, the victims knew their attackers.

Murders have increased as well. In 2024, 26 people were killed in Vienna, compared to 19 in 2023. Police were able to solve 24 of the cases.

One of the most concerning trends is the increase in crimes committed by children and teenagers. In 2024, police reported 14,804 suspects under the age of 18—a 33% rise. The biggest jump was seen in the 10 to 14-year-old group, where the number of suspects grew from 3,186 to 5,066. The youngest suspects were just 10 years old.

Another key point in the report is that 57.1% of all crime suspects in Vienna in 2024 were foreign nationals, raising discussions about integration, support services, and social challenges.

In response to the rise in youth crime, the city took action in 2024 by forming a special task force. This group brings together the police, city officials, the Vienna Regional Court, and several non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Their goal is to prevent crime by working together and helping at-risk youth before they turn to violence.

Authorities hope that better cooperation and stronger prevention programs can help reverse these disturbing trends in Austria’s capital.