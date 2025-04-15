PM Revives Green Channel, Unveils Key Reforms for Overseas Pakistanis’ Ease

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz announces measures for facilitation of expats



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced multiple measures for the facilitation of the overseas Pakistanis, including revival of Green Channel, reported by Dawn. News.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the Green Channel will be operationalized in next couple of weeks. He also announced establishment of special courts in Islamabad for speedy disposal of cases concerning overseas Pakistanis. He said the process of setting up similar courts in Punjab is continuing, while other provinces will also be requested to follow suit.

Shehbaz Sharif said the facility of e-recording of evidence on video link in Pakistan’s missions abroad will be available. He said e-filing of cases will also be possible. He said an amendment to change the civil court procedure to prevent fictitious litigation against overseas Pakistanis will be brought immediately. The defendants will have the right to defend if court allows.

The Prime Minister also announced fixing a five percent quota for the children of overseas Pakistanis in all the federal chartered universities and degree awarding institutions. He added that 15 percent quota will be reserved in medical colleges, benefitting 3000 children of the overseas Pakistanis. He said five thousand children of expatriates will be offered skill development courses.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Federal Board of Revenue has been directed to treat overseas Pakistanis as filer in business activities and banking matters. He said the FBR has established a special office in Balochistan and Punjab for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis and this facility will be further extended to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. He said the exemption in the upper age limit for Overseas Pakistani women for government jobs has been increased from five to seven years.

The Prime Minister said a system of registration of online sale deed, on the pattern of Punjab, will soon be established at Pakistan’s High Commission in London. He said this mechanism will be further replicated in other foreign missions of Pakistan.

In view of the longstanding demands of the overseas Pakistanis, Shehbaz Sharif also announced establishment of international airport at Mirpur for which feasibility has been ordered. He said fifteen outstanding men and women among the Pakistani expatriates will be conferred civil awards on 14 August every year in recognition of their contributions in their particular field.

The Prime Minister said a desk has been established at the Federal Ombudsman Office, where overseas Pakistanis can lodge their complaints via email and WhatsApp.

Acknowledging immense contribution of the overseas Pakistanis towards economic stability of the country, Shehbaz Sharif also urged them to play their role in effectively exposing the negative and venomous propaganda unleashed against the armed forces by foes of the country sitting abroad. He said the armed forces are rendering unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism but some elements are spreading negative propaganda on social media.

The Prime Minister also instructed envoys and diplomats of Pakistan to respect the overseas Pakistanis, treat them politely and extend all possible facilitation and cooperation in resolving their problems.