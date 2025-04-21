Pakistan’s Counterterrorism Drive: 11 Militants Killed in Punjab, KP Operations Amid Rising Threats

In a powerful show of resistance against rising militancy, Pakistani security forces launched successful operations on Monday in Punjab’s Mianwali district and Lower South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the death of at least 11 terrorists and injuries to several others, according to official statements, reported by Dawn News.

The joint crackdown was carried out by the Mianwali police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the rugged hills of Makarwal, where 10 heavily armed militants were neutralized. The operation was launched in response to increasing intelligence about the presence of hostile elements in the area. During the exchange of fire, a local civilian was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The counterterrorism action was supervised by Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan and Mianwali District Police Officer Akhtar Farooq. Fortunately, no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the encounter. Punjab’s Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar praised the bravery of his force, stating, “The nefarious plans of terrorists will be crushed into dust.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi echoed similar sentiments, calling the mission a “remarkable success.” He lauded the courage of officers involved and referred to the terrorists as “Khawarij,” a term used by the state to describe members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a separate yet related incident in Kalosha, South Waziristan, police came under attack while on polio vaccination duty. According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the terrorists opened fire on the Station House Officer (SHO) of Azam Warsak and his team. In the ensuing half-hour gunfight, one terrorist was killed while others fled. Authorities seized a sub-machine gun, rocket launcher, and motorcycles from the site.

The deceased militant was identified as “Afnan,” who carried multiple ID and ATM cards, including one belonging to a martyred constable. Investigations are underway to determine further links.

Additional forces and armoured vehicles have now been deployed to secure the area and ensure the safety of polio teams. KP’s Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed has announced a reward for the brave officers involved.

The operations come as Pakistan battles a surge in terrorist activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, following the collapse of a ceasefire with the TTP in late 2022. A recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies revealed over 100 militant attacks in March alone, marking the highest figure since 2014.

Pakistan now ranks second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with terrorism-related deaths rising by 45% over the past year, reaching 1,081.