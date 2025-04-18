Pakistan Reaffirms Kashmir as Disputed Territory, Urges India to Adhere to UN Resolutions

ISLAMABAD, April 18 — Pakistan strongly reiterated its position on Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that the region remains an internationally recognized disputed territory, awaiting a final resolution as per United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, reported by APP.

During the weekly media briefing on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan rejected India’s claim over the region, calling the designation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a Union Territory “null and void, ipso facto.” He stated that India must end its 77-year-long “forcible occupation” rather than make “baseless claims.”

He also announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will lead a high-level delegation to Kabul on Saturday at the invitation of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister. The visit aims to strengthen cooperation in trade, security, connectivity, and people-to-people ties—highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to engaging its neighbors.

Turning to global affairs, Khan condemned the bombing of a Baptist hospital in Gaza by Israeli forces, calling it a “flagrant violation” of international law. “That it happened on Palm Sunday shows a complete disregard for religious sanctity and civilian lives,” he said. Pakistan demanded an immediate halt to Israeli attacks and reaffirmed support for a two-state solution, with Palestine’s capital in Al Quds Al Sharif.

He further announced upcoming diplomatic visits, including that of UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan from April 20–21, and Rwandan Foreign Minister Ambassador Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe from April 21–22. The Rwandan official will also inaugurate his country’s new High Commission in Islamabad.

The spokesperson stressed that Pakistan’s foreign policy remains grounded in peaceful cooperation, respect for international law, and the just resolution of longstanding disputes—especially Kashmir.