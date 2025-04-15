Pakistan: Human Rights Lawyer Slams Constitutional Court Over Dr. Mahrang Detention

Quetta — Prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari has strongly criticized the decision in the case of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, saying that the constitutional court has shirked its fundamental duty by upholding the executive order that led to her detention.

Speaking out after today’s verdict, Mazari declared, “Leaving Dr. Mahrang Baloch at the mercy of the very executive that unlawfully detained her and other Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders under the MPO is a complete abdication of constitutional responsibility.”

She argued that the court should have set aside the executive order and issued a directive for Dr. Baloch’s immediate release. “But perhaps we expect too much from institutions that no longer resemble courts of justice,” she added, expressing deep disillusionment with the judiciary.

In a critical development, the Balochistan High Court on Tuesday dismissed Dr. Baloch’s bail petition in case CP No. 358/25. The two-member bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ejaz Swati and Justice Amir Rana, rendered its reserved judgment by reclassifying the constitutional plea as a representation and forwarding it to the Balochistan Home Secretary for further proceedings.

The court directed that the petitioner must first present her grievances to the Ministry of Interior before any judicial remedy could be considered. The judgment has been seen by many as a procedural deflection, rather than an act of justice.

The legal counsel for Dr. Baloch, Advocate Imran, confirmed the decision via social media platform X, reigniting public discourse on the judicial handling of politically sensitive human rights cases.

This decision casts a long shadow over the state’s commitment to justice, raising pressing questions about the separation of powers, the rule of law, and the treatment of dissenting voices in Pakistan’s troubled democratic framework.