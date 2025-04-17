Pakistan Government Denies Imran Khan’s Family Visits Again, Despite Court Orders, arrested his sisters

In a dramatic turn of events outside Adiala Jail on Thursday, Pakistani police detained several key opposition leaders and family members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, drawing public anger and raising questions about the government’s defiance of court orders, reported by “The Nation News.

Among those taken into custody were National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, prominent PTI leaders Zartaj Gul, Hamid Raza, and Niazullah Niazi, along with Khan’s three sisters—Aleema, Uzma, and Noreen Khan. The group had peacefully gathered near the jail, armed with court directives and legal provisions from the jail manual, to meet the jailed former premier. However, their path was abruptly blocked by police at the Dahgal checkpoint, leading to a tense standoff.

In response to the denial, the group began a peaceful sit-in, refusing to leave until they were allowed to see Imran Khan. Zartaj Gul, visibly frustrated, told reporters that despite having legal documentation, authorities had sealed off Adiala Road. “This is not just illegal—it’s inhumane,” she said.

Hamid Raza echoed her concerns, saying the group had no choice but to protest the continued violations of their rights. Omar Ayub, speaking firmly, accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of behaving like a “dictator in disguise” and questioned the government’s handling of constitutional rights and provincial support, particularly for Balochistan.

As the standoff escalated, Imran Khan’s sisters sought temporary refuge in a nearby under-construction plaza. Police later stormed the building and arrested seven people, including Aleema, Uzma, and Noreen Khan.

This is not the first time Imran Khan’s family and party leaders have been denied access to him. Despite multiple rulings from both the High Court and the Supreme Court ordering that family members be allowed to visit, the government has repeatedly ignored these instructions.

Legal experts and human rights groups have condemned the government’s actions, calling them a clear violation of basic human rights and judicial authority. As public frustration mounts, the ongoing refusal to allow Imran Khan’s family to visit him paints a troubling picture of Pakistan’s political and legal climate, raising fears of deepening democratic erosion.