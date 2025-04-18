Pakistan FO Acknowledges Talks on 1971 War Crimes Apology in Dialogue with Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Foreign Office has confirmed that sensitive topics, including the 1971 war and calls for a formal apology, were raised during recent high-level talks with Bangladesh — the first such diplomatic engagement in 15 years, reported by Dawn News.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch visited Dhaka earlier this week for Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), marking a significant step in renewing ties between the two nations. Pakistan and Bangladesh were once one country, but separated after a bloody civil war in 1971, resulting in the creation of an independent Bangladesh from what was then East Pakistan.

Following the discussions, Bangladeshi media, including The Daily Star and Dhaka Tribune, reported that Dhaka had requested a formal apology from Islamabad for the events of 1971, along with financial compensation. These demands included foreign aid, unpaid savings and pensions, and $200 million in cyclone relief aid sent by international donors before the war.

Responding to media questions, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan acknowledged that “outstanding issues” were discussed. “Both sides presented their views in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding,” he stated during a press briefing.

Khan dismissed what he called “fake or sensational news” aimed at disrupting the improving relationship, asserting that the consultations took place in a “cordial and constructive environment.”

He added that the meeting was a positive sign of growing goodwill, and emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue. Both sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, education, and connectivity. Pakistan offered academic opportunities in agriculture, while Bangladesh proposed technical training in fisheries and maritime fields.

Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024 and her flight to India, relations between Islamabad and Dhaka have started to thaw. A December meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s interim leader Dr. Muhammad Yunus in Cairo highlighted a shared desire to resolve lingering issues from 1971.

Military officials from both sides echoed this sentiment in January, calling for a strong partnership “resilient against external influences.”

Despite the heavy legacy of history, both nations appear committed to turning a new page.