Norway Regrets Hungary’s Decision to Withdraw from International Criminal Court

Norway has expressed regret over Hungary’s recent announcement to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Norwegian Foreign Ministry emphasized the ICC’s crucial role in ensuring accountability for international crimes and reaffirmed Norway’s commitment to supporting and defending the court.​

Hungary’s decision to exit the ICC was announced shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest for a four-day visit. Notably, the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, accusing him of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán justified the withdrawal by describing Hungary’s membership as “half-hearted,” asserting that the country never fully ratified the ICC’s statute into national law. He criticized the ICC as a political rather than legal institution and stated that Hungary is not legally obligated under the Rome Statute. ​

This move positions Hungary as the only European Union member state to leave the ICC, joining Burundi and the Philippines as the third country to withdraw since the court’s establishment in 2002. The withdrawal process requires notification to the United Nations Secretary-General and takes one year to take effect. During this period, Hungary remains legally obligated to cooperate with ongoing ICC cases, including the arrest warrant for Netanyahu. ​

The international community has shown mixed reactions to Hungary’s decision. While some leaders support the move, others, including Norway, express concern over its implications for international justice and accountability. The ICC continues to play a pivotal role in prosecuting individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and aggression when national courts are unwilling or unable to act. ​

As the situation develops, the global community will closely monitor the ramifications of Hungary’s withdrawal from the ICC and its impact on international efforts to uphold justice and human rights.