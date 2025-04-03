Netanyahu Visits Hungary Amid ICC Arrest Warrant Controversy

According to Hungary Today News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, arrived in Budapest early Thursday morning. A military guard of honor welcomed them at the Hungarian capital’s airport before they were escorted to their hotel under tight security.

Hungary’s Minister of Defense, Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, expressed a warm welcome on social media, highlighting the significance of the visit. Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu’s arrival was uneventful, with no disruptions as he disembarked and proceeded to his accommodation.

Netanyahu’s visit comes at a critical moment, following an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) last November. The warrant, related to allegations of war crimes in Gaza, did not prevent the Israeli leader from entering Hungary without issue.

The official reception took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán greeted Netanyahu with a post on X, calling Budapest “the safest place in Europe.” The two leaders later convened at the historic Carmelite Monastery in Buda Castle to discuss bilateral relations and global challenges.

Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok also hosted Netanyahu at the Sándor Palace, emphasizing Hungary’s unwavering support for Israel. He reiterated that a strong Israel is crucial not only for Middle Eastern stability but also for Europe’s security. Hungary, he stated, stands firmly against anti-Semitism and embraces zero tolerance for discrimination.

Expressing gratitude, Netanyahu remarked that although both nations are small, they have the potential to achieve great things. His visit underscores Hungary’s alliance with Israel, even as global tensions rise over the ICC’s legal actions.