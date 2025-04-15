NATO Chief Rutte Stands with Ukraine in Odesa Amid Calls for Peace and Security

In a powerful show of solidarity, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte paid a surprise visit to the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, reaffirming the alliance’s firm support for Ukraine, reported by Euro News. The visit came just days after a devastating Russian missile strike on Sumy killed 35 civilians, including two children, and injured 119 more.

Standing beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Rutte declared, “Ukraine’s people deserve real peace, real safety and security in their homes.” The two leaders also visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a local hospital, offering both comfort and encouragement.

Rutte’s visit marks his first since U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead in brokering ceasefire talks between Kyiv and Moscow. These negotiations, hosted in Saudi Arabia, remain challenging — especially following fresh violence. Rutte acknowledged the difficulty but voiced support for Trump’s push toward peace.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to back the U.S.-proposed ceasefire, though Russia has stalled progress by demanding sweeping concessions. In parallel, Ukraine and European allies are building a new “coalition of the willing” — a defense pact meant to deter future Russian aggression after the war.

Zelenskyy noted that discussions are underway involving Ukraine, France, the UK, and Turkey about establishing a military presence in the Black Sea as part of post-war security guarantees. Turkey is seen as a key player in this plan.

While a U.S.-announced Black Sea agreement hinted at progress, major details — including Russia’s demand for lifted sanctions — remain unresolved.

Talks also continue between Kyiv and Washington over an agreement that could grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources. Zelenskyy described recent negotiations as “positive,” with more technical sessions scheduled throughout the week.

As Ukraine fights on, both diplomatically and on the battlefield, NATO’s backing remains a vital source of hope.