At least 14 people, including six children, were killed on Friday when Russian ballistic missiles struck a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine. The deadly attack left over 30 others wounded, some critically, and caused severe damage to multiple buildings. Among the injured was a three-month-old baby who suffered deep cuts, reported by Euro News.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, confirmed the casualties and said emergency crews are continuing rescue efforts. Residents described the horror of the moment. “It started buzzing and exploded right away,” said Nina, a local woman injured in the blast. “All the windows shattered. I couldn’t even get to the door.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the missile strike and offered his condolences to the victims’ families. “Russia attacks every day, and every missile proves they want war, not peace,” he said. “Only strong global pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine’s defence can stop this.”

In a separate but related development, Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev visited Washington this week and praised the Trump administration for being more open to Russian concerns than the previous U.S. leadership. He claimed American businesses are interested in returning to the Russian market, filling gaps left by departing European firms.

Dmitriev, who heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine. However, the Trump administration temporarily lifted travel restrictions to allow his visit. Talks reportedly covered restoring direct U.S.-Russia flights and exploring investment opportunities.

Zelenskyy responded sharply, suggesting Dmitriev’s real aim was to unlock Russia’s $300 billion in frozen assets. “We are watching our enemies closely. This is about money and influence,” Zelenskyy said.

The visit comes just weeks after top officials from Russia and the U.S. met in Saudi Arabia, marking a new phase in tense global diplomacy amidst ongoing war.