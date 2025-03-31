Marine Le Pen Convicted of Embezzlement, Banned from Public Office

According to French media news: On March 31, 2025, a Paris court found Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party, guilty of embezzling public funds. She received a four-year prison sentence, with two years suspended and the remaining two to be served under house arrest. Additionally, Le Pen faces a five-year ban from holding public office, effectively preventing her from participating in the 2027 presidential election. ​

The court determined that Le Pen and 24 co-defendants, including eight former RN Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), misused over €4 million in European Parliament funds. These funds, intended for parliamentary assistants, were allegedly diverted to pay party staff in France between 2004 and 2016. ​

Le Pen maintains her innocence and plans to appeal the verdict. Despite the appeal, the ban on holding public office remains in effect during the appeals process, barring her from running in future elections unless the conviction is overturned. ​

This ruling significantly impacts France’s political landscape, as Le Pen was considered a leading contender for the 2027 presidency. Her party may now look to 29-year-old Jordan Bardella, current RN chairman, as a potential candidate. Bardella has criticized the court’s decision, calling it an “assault on democracy.” ​

The conviction has elicited varied reactions. Supporters of Le Pen view the ruling as politically motivated, while opponents see it as a necessary step in upholding legal and ethical standards in politics. The case underscores ongoing tensions between judicial actions and political ambitions in France.