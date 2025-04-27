Macron Denounces Islamophobic Killing in France: “Racism and Hate Have No Place”

In the wake of a brutal attack on a Muslim man in a French mosque, President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out against racism and religious hate, asserting that such violence will not be tolerated in France, reported by NDTV.

The horrific incident occurred on Friday in La Grand-Combe, a small village in southern France, where Aboubakar Cisse, a young Malian man in his early 20s, was stabbed to death while praying at a mosque. The attacker, who remains at large, reportedly filmed the stabbing on his mobile phone while shouting anti-Islamic slurs. He then shared the disturbing video on social media before it was deleted.

Macron, responding on X (formerly Twitter), condemned the killing, saying, “Racism and hatred based on religion can have no place in France. Freedom of worship cannot be violated.” He extended his solidarity to Muslim citizens, calling the attack an affront to French values.

The French Prime Minister, François Bayrou, quickly condemned the act as an “Islamophobic atrocity,” while officials said that investigators are considering multiple motives behind the attack. Authorities are working to apprehend the suspected assailant, identified as Olivier A., a French citizen of Bosnian descent.

The murder has sparked outrage across the country. In La Grand-Combe, around 1,000 people gathered to honor the victim, paying tribute to Cisse’s life and denouncing the hate that led to his death. The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) expressed horror over the “anti-Muslim terrorist attack,” urging vigilance among the Muslim community.

The investigation continues, with officials prioritizing the possibility of Islamophobia as the primary motive, though they have not ruled out other factors. The suspect, born in 2004, is described as potentially dangerous, and authorities are keen to arrest him before further harm is done.

France remains in mourning, as citizens and leaders alike rally against the violence that seeks to tear apart their communities.