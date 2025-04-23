Kashmir: Who Is The Resistance Front? Shadowy Group Behind Deadly Kashmir Attack

A recent deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir has brought a little-known armed group, The Resistance Front (TRF), into the spotlight. The group claimed responsibility for the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, a popular destination known for its scenic meadows. This has become one of the deadliest attacks in the region in years, sending shockwaves across India and raising concerns about Kashmir’s security situation, reported by Al Jazeera News.

On a sunny afternoon in Pahalgam, gunmen came out of the forest and opened fire on tourists in Baisaran, also called “mini Switzerland.” All the victims were male tourists. The attackers are still on the run. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that those responsible “will not be spared.” World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed their condolences.

The Resistance Front (TRF) first appeared in 2019 after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special autonomous status. The group uses social media to share its messages and claimed responsibility for the attack through the Telegram messaging app.

TRF says it opposes the Indian government’s decision to allow people from other parts of India to settle in Kashmir, fearing it could change the region’s local identity. Though the victims in this case were tourists, not settlers, TRF has warned that such attacks may continue.

TRF’s name is unique—it doesn’t use Islamic titles like other groups in the region. Security officials believe this is a way to seem more focused on “resistance” and less on religion, which helps in gaining international sympathy. However, Indian authorities say TRF is just a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based group known for deadly attacks. Pakistan denies direct support for any militants but condemned the recent attack.

Since 2020, TRF has claimed responsibility for many small attacks, including targeted killings of former police officers and civilians accused of helping Indian forces. In 2022, most militants killed in gunfights in Kashmir were reportedly linked to TRF. The group also threatened journalists, forcing several to quit their jobs. One well-known journalist, Shujaat Bukhari, was assassinated in 2018—Indian police blamed Lashkar-e-Taiba for that killing.

TRF also claimed an attack in June 2024 on a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Jammu. Nine people died, and dozens were injured.

This attack has shaken India’s efforts to show that life in Kashmir is returning to normal. Since 2019, the Indian government has claimed that the region is safer, promoting tourism as proof. But this attack has created panic. Visitors are canceling trips, and the cost of flights out of Kashmir has skyrocketed.

Experts say the government’s focus on “normalcy” may have caused security forces to become too relaxed. Ajai Sahni, a terrorism expert, said, “Even small attacks destroy the normalcy narrative, which encourages groups like TRF to strike.”

After the attack, police sealed off Pahalgam and shut down several areas. Locals fear increased military action and curfews. People working in tourism say their clients just want to leave.

The Indian government declared TRF a terrorist organization in January 2023. Even though many of its members have been killed, TRF continues to survive and operate from high-altitude hideouts.

The future in Kashmir now looks uncertain again—with security, politics, and peace all at risk.