Kashmir Terrorist Attack Kills 26 Tourists; Indian PM Modi Cuts Saudi Visit Short to Handle Crisis

Pahalgam, April 22 – A brutal terrorist attack shook Kashmir on Tuesday as gunmen opened fire on tourists at the scenic Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, and injuring at least 20 more. This marks the deadliest civilian attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Tourists Targeted in Broad Daylight

The attack took place around 3 p.m., just as the tourist season was gaining momentum. Baisaran, also known as “Mini Switzerland” for its beauty, is surrounded by pine forests and mountains and is popular for pony rides and picnics.

Eyewitnesses described terrifying scenes of chaos as gunshots rang out across the meadow. Tourists ran for cover while others fell to the ground. A survivor said her husband was shot in the head and others nearby were also hit.

The terrorist group The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials believe the attackers may have entered the area from Kishtwar through Kokernag in South Kashmir.

PM Modi Ends Saudi Visit Early

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, cut his trip short after learning about the attack. He held urgent meetings with Indian security officials in Jeddah, and skipped a planned official dinner and factory visit to return home.

Modi is expected to chair a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. In a statement, he strongly condemned the attack and promised that those responsible “will not be spared.”

Amit Shah in Srinagar for Security Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Srinagar hours after the attack and was briefed by top officials including J&K Police Chief Nalin Prabhat and Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. He is likely to visit Pahalgam on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the incident “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” as political leaders across the country united in condemning the attack.

Security Tightened Across Kashmir

Security forces have been put on high alert, and a large-scale investigation is underway to track down the attackers. The tragic event casts a shadow over Kashmir’s tourism revival and raises serious concerns about civilian safety in the region.

India-Pakistan Tensions Over Kashmir: Will the Recent Attack Escalate Conflict Along the LoC?

The long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir has once again come into sharp focus following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists on April 22. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF) — a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — has reignited concerns about cross-border militancy and possible ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

A History of Dispute and Fragile Peace

Since India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947, both nations have fought three wars over Kashmir. The region is currently divided between the two countries, but both claim it in full. While a ceasefire agreement was reached in February 2021, tensions never fully disappeared. Cross-border firing and militant infiltrations have often tested the peace.

Impact of the Pahalgam Attack

The recent attack — one of the worst on civilians in years — is feared to worsen India-Pakistan relations, especially with credible signs that the attackers may have crossed over from Pakistan-controlled areas. Indian security agencies have already begun tightening surveillance along the LoC.

Officials warn that such incidents raise the likelihood of ceasefire violations, as India may respond militarily to prevent further infiltration. While a full-scale war is unlikely, limited retaliatory action or skirmishes along the LoC cannot be ruled out, particularly if militant activity continues.

Diplomatic Fallout

The Indian government is expected to bring international attention to Pakistan’s alleged support of terror groups, especially at forums like the United Nations. This may put diplomatic pressure on Islamabad, but also risks pushing the two nuclear-armed neighbors into another tense standoff.

In short, the Pahalgam massacre could become a trigger point — not just for internal crackdowns in Kashmir, but also for a renewed military alert along the LoC, keeping both the region and the world on edge.